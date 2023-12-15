Afternoon thundery showers expected to continue for the rest of December

The rainfall is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

Keep an umbrella in your bag when you are going out, as the rainy weather is likely to persist for the rest of 2023.

On most days in the second half of December, thundery showers are expected in the afternoon and on some days may extend into the evening. Some of the showers could be widespread and heavy.

The rainfall is expected to be above average over most parts of the island, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in the weather advisory on Dec 15.

This is because the north-east monsoon conditions which have prevailed since the start of December are expected to persist for the rest of the month, with winds blowing mainly from north-west or north-east.

On one or two days, Singapore may experience windy conditions with brief passing showers.

For the next two weeks, daily temperatures will likely range from 24 deg C to 33 deg C on most days, with the daily maximum temperature possibly reaching 34 deg C on some days despite the forecast of thundery showers.

On most days in the first half of December, Singapore experienced moderate to heavy thundery showers, which mostly took place in the afternoon.

On Dec 12, MSS reported heavy thundery showers over many parts of the island. The daily total rainfall of 89.9mm recorded in Woodlands was the highest rainfall recorded for the first two weeks of the month.

Most parts of the island recorded above average rainfall in the first half of December, with Yio Chu Kang recording rainfall of 110 per cent above average and Punggol recording rainfall of 33 per cent below average.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5 deg C was recorded in Admiralty on Dec 5, while the lowest daily minimum temperature recorded was 22.9 deg C in Admiralty and Choa Chu Kang on Dec 3.