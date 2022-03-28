All Malaysia-Singapore public transport services to resume on April 1: Malaysian minister

The vehicles allowed to cross the common border would include express buses, tourist buses, worker buses and taxis.

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Public transport between Malaysia and Singapore will resume services on Friday (April 1) when the two countries reopen their land borders to all travellers after two years, said Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

He said the vehicles allowed to cross the common border would include express buses, tourist buses, worker buses and taxis.

"In line with the opening of the land border between Malaysia and Singapore from April 1, all classes of cross-border public transport vehicle services between both countries will also be allowed to operate from the same date.

"Beginning April 1, 2022, both countries will allow all travellers who have been fully vaccinated to cross the land border without having to undergo quarantine or perform Covid-19 tests, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests," Datuk Seri Wee said in a statement.

"This permission applies to all categories of travellers and the use of all types of land transport.

"Therefore, all public transport operators in the relevant countries can start making preparations towards restarting their operations, including renewing all relevant permits or licences, either with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) or with the authorities in Singapore," he added.

Mr Wee however said the resumption of the transportation service all depends on the readiness of the operators involved.

"The public can check with the relevant operators on the operational status of cross-border services that will be provided," he said.

He reminded all operators of cross-border public transport to adhere to the existing Covid-19 health protocols, including ensuring all passengers undergo QR code check-ins and also refusing travellers who refuse to wear face masks.

"Travellers are responsible to ensure that they have MySejahtera (tracking) app on their smartphones and that they meet all pre-determined travel conditions.

"Failure to do so will result in action being taken against the traveller, including compound fines and penalties under existing laws," said Mr Wee.

For those travelling in private cars into Malaysia, he said they must remember to register and obtain their foreign vehicles entry permit (VEP) from the VEP website.

Vehicles that are registered will be provided with an RFID-VEP tag which will be equipped with the Touch n Go e-wallet app for the purpose of paying the Road Charge and toll.

All Singapore-registered private cars are required to pay a Road Charge of RM20 (S$6.45) per entry upon entry into Malaysia via the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoints.

Mr Wee said travellers driving Singapore registered vehicles must ensure they have valid Touch n Go cards and that they have enough balance to pay their Road Charge to avoid congestion and delays.

"The Transport Ministry hopes the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore borders will not only spur the economic growth of both countries, but also strengthen our family ties and friendships between Malaysians and Singaporeans," said Mr Wee.