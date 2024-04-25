 Mahathir facing anti-graft probe in case involving his sons, Latest World News - The New Paper
Mahathir facing anti-graft probe in case involving his sons

FILE PHOTO: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Apr 25, 2024 04:52 pm

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is among individuals being investigated in connection with a graft probe involving his sons, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in January served Mahathir's businessmen sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani, with notices to declare their wealth, as part of investigations into offshore financial and business records revealed by a group of news organisations.

The MACC's chief commissioner Azam Baki on Thursday declined to elaborate on the investigations facing Mahathir or his sons.

"Let the investigations conclude first, until an appropriate time when we can state the findings of the case," he told reporters in televised remarks.

In recent months, the MACC has launched several graft cases against prominent political figures, including those seen allied to 98-year-old Mahathir, a long-time foe of current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar has denied targeting political rivals, saying the investigations are part of the government's efforts to tackle high-level corruption. – REUTERS

Daim Zainuddin, a two-time finance minister, was discharged from hospital on Jan 25, 2024.
Malaysia's former finance minister Daim to be charged

anwar ibrahimmalaysia