All vaccinated travellers to be let into Singapore without quarantine, no more designated VTL flights

All travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 and children aged 12 and below will be able to enter Singapore with just a pre-departure Covid-19 test from 11.59pm on March 31.

In Singapore's most significant move to reopen its borders, travellers will no longer be required to take only designated flights to enter Singapore quarantine-free, and will not have to take a Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of arrival.

There will also be no more quotas on the number of daily arrivals and no entry approvals needed for all vaccinated travellers.

The new border policies will make the travel experience almost like that before the pandemic. The new travel scheme, named the Vaccinated Travel Framework, will replace the existing Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (March 24) that the pre-departure test two days before departure will however remain in place for now.

"We will continue to monitor the local and global Covid-19 situations and consider removing the pre-departure test requirement in the coming weeks," said MOH.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised speech on Thursday morning that the move to reopen to vaccinated travellers will give a much-needed boost to businesses, particularly the tourism sector, and help Singapore reclaim its position as a business and aviation hub.

The Government had earlier announced a target to restore air travel to 50 per cent of the levels before the Covid-19 pandemic. The total number of passenger movements through Changi in February this year was 13.7 per cent of the levels in February 2019 prior to the pandemic.

Experts have said that even as borders open up, local Covid-19 restrictions will have to be eased in tandem in order for Singapore to attract visitors. The issue was partially addressed on Tuesday, with PM Lee announcing plans to expand group sizes to 10 and making mask-wearing outdoors optional.