Alleged perfume thieves nabbed at Changi Airport

The duo were arrested before their scheduled flight from Singapore.

A man and a woman have been nabbed for allegedly stealing 10 perfume bottles worth more than $2,600 at Changi Airport.

In a statement on Dec 5, the police said the duo – both foreign travellers aged 22 – were arrested in the airport’s transit area on Nov 25.

The police were alerted after a retail outlet discovered that a box of perfume valued at $162 was missing.

Through ground inquiries and the use of CCTV images, the police arrested the pair within 45 minutes and before their scheduled flight from Singapore.

Further investigations revealed that they had allegedly stolen nine other perfume bottles worth more than $2,500 from other outlets in the transit area on the same day.

The duo is expected to be charged in court on Dec 6.

“Offenders should not think that they can evade capture by quickly boarding a flight,” the police said, adding that they will continue working with stakeholders to prevent shop theft cases.

Anyone found guilty of theft in dwelling may be fined or jailed for up to seven years.