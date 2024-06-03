American TikToker says M'sia 10 times better than S'pore

TikToker @zakattackcalii ranked Singapore dead last out of the seven countries he's visited.

From nasi lemak to tourism, Singapore and Malaysia have long been pitted against each other.

This time, an American TikToker declared Malaysia a better travel destination than Singapore.

TikTok user Zak (@zakattackcalii) ranked seven countries he's visited in the last five months and Singapore came in dead last.

The 18-year-old lamented there was "nothing to do" on the island.

"Singapore is just so small," he said.

The traveller said although most of the people he met on the city-island were pretty nice, he encountered waiters and waitresses at Marina Bay Sands who were "super rude".

He also said Singapore reminded him of Disneyland because it seemed perfect but had "little culture".

In contrast, he had nothing but praise for Singapore's neighbour Malaysia, which he said was "10 times better".

From culture to food and buildings, he said those who considering a visit to Singapore should just go to Malaysia instead.

"I do not recommend it," he said, adding that Kuala Lumpur was a very "walkable city" and that Malaysia was underrated despite being more "well put together" than Thailand, where he currently lives.

It's no surprise that the video was divisive.

Some commented that his ranking, which included other countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Japan and South Korea, was based on affordability.

However, unlike the controversy that erupted in the wake Malaysian actor-host Hero Tai's remarks about Singapore, there were also Singaporeans who agreed with Zak.