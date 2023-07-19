AMK resident struggles to push his wheelchair-bound mother along corridor cluttered with belongings

There are several suitcases, shoes, files, umbrellas and even fans blocking part of the corridor.

An Ang Mo Kio resident has reached his limit with regard to the clutter lined along the common corridor at Block 565, Ang Mo Kio Ave 3.

Stomper James told Stomp that his neighbour has been storing various items along the shared corridor for the past two to three years and says it is a fire hazard.

In the photos he shared, there are several suitcases, shoes, files, umbrellas and even fans blocking part of the corridor.

He has reported the matter several times to his town council.

"Now, my mother cannot walk and has to use a wheelchair, which is very difficult to push," he said.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman from Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said: "AMKTC acknowledges the current situation regarding the obstruction along the common corridor and would like to assure our residents that we are actively taking steps to resolve this matter.

"In our ongoing efforts since 2021, AMKTC has been diligently reminding and providing assistance to the resident involved, encouraging and assisting them to clear the items obstructing the common corridor.

"Recognising the importance of fostering a harmonious living environment, we are collaborating closely with the Residents’ Network and relevant agencies such as the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to extend our support and assistance to the resident.

"AMKTC remains committed to upholding the well-being and quality of life for all residents within our care and will continue to take proactive measures to make our estates an ideal place to live, work and play."