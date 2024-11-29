73-year-old accused of blocking corridor with over 100 potted plants

There was a complaint by a member of public about the potted plants and water tanks occupying the corridor.

A 73-year-old man has been accused of obstructing a public space by placing hundreds of potted plants and miscellaneous items on the first floor of an HDB flat.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a reporter found over 100 potted plants in the corridor and corners of the first floor, alongside buckets and boxes of various sizes, both in the corridor and behind the flat.

In an interview, the 73-year-old retiree, Mr Yang, confirmed the plants and boxes belonged to him, adding that his neighbours hadn't complained.

He maintained that while his collection took up space, it still adhered to the 1.2-metre fire safety regulation. He explained that he used the boxes to collect rainwater for watering his plants, covering most of them. He also kept small fish in the remaining uncovered boxes.

Yishun Town Council stated that the authorities were aware of the situation. Staff had spoken with Mr Yang, requesting him to remove the clutter, and a warning has since been issued.

The reporter also spoke with Julie, a 61-year-old cleaner who lives on the first floor. She said she didn't mind the plants and boxes, as long as they didn't obstruct access to apartments.

Mr Yang revealed he has been cultivating plants and flowers for four to five years, mostly wax apples, which he shares with neighbours and cleaners.

Addressing potential public complaints, Mr Yang said no one had previously reported any issues. However, he added that if anyone did, he would certainly cooperate.