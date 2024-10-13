Ang Mo Kio vendors struggle with sewage water in stalls

Vendors complain that the choked sewer has become more frequent in recent months.

Stallholders at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Food Centre have been struggling with choked sewers in recent months.

They told Shin Min Daily News that the issue with sewage water was not new but it had worsened considerably.

Some of the stallholders even had to work in ankle-deep sewage water due to the choked drainage.

Ms Lu, a 56-year-old bak kut teh seller, said the choke on Oct 12 was the worst she had ever experienced.

In a video she shared with the Chinese daily, the floor of her stall is seen to be covered in murky water.

About eight other stalls were affected on that day.

Drinks seller Lin said the choke started at about 8am and the issue was resolved only about two hours later.

"The water was dirty and greasy, which made it uncomfortable for everyone and it affected our business," said the 55-year-old.

"Some customers turned around and left after seeing it."

"It used to happen once every few months but last month, it happened almost every week," said 55-year-old Siti, who runs a stall selling Malay food.

"Last week, the water was ankle-deep, which was really unbearable."