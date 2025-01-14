Maid stuck on 10th-storey ledge after stepping out to clean window

The maid stood on the ledge for about an hour before she was rescued.

At about 10.30am on Jan 13, a maid was left standing on the ledge outside a flat on the 10th storey of 848 Tampines Street 82.

Her body was pressed against the HDB block's facade as her hands held on tight to the window sill.

The maid had stepped over the sill to clean the windows.

"The maid is from India," the maid's employer told Shin Min Daily News, explaining that he and his wife decided to hire a maid after they had their first baby.

"She has been very hardworking for the past eight months but we did not ask her to clean the windows. For some reason, she went to clean the outside of the windows."

After cleaning the windows, the maid apparently could not figure her way back into the flat.

"She was quite calm at the time and stood outside for nearly an hour until the Singapore Civil Defence Force rescued her," said the employer.

He added that the maid was not injured and has been told to rest at home.