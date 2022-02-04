Anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh granted bail

Iris Koh was charged with conspiring with a doctor to make false representations to MOH that unvaccinated people received the Sinopharm vaccine.

Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, was granted $20,000 bail on Friday (Feb 4).

Koh, 46, appeared in court via video-link and was wearing a white polo T-shirt.

As part of the bail conditions, she is not allowed to contact directly or indirectly co-accused persons, alleged accomplices or any witnesses including members of the group whom she had allegedly referred to general practitioner Jipson Quah.

When Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Yap told the court of these conditions, Koh's lawyer Clarence Lun said this restriction was overly broad as there were more than 6,000 people in the group.

He said: "We think it would be in the interest of justice and fairness, (to have) a certain specificity."

During the interaction between the lawyers, Koh raised her several hand several times wishing to speak.

When she was finally allowed to do so by District Judge Ng Peng Hong, she said because of the nature of this case, she would need to contact her members to gather evidence for her defence.

Judge Ng clarified that if any members were needed to help with the defence, Koh's lawyer could speak to the prosecution about this.

Koh was charged last Friday with conspiring with Quah to make false representations to the Ministry of Health (MOH) that unvaccinated people were given the Sinopharm vaccine, when they were not.

She was denied bail in the High Court on Monday and the prosecution said at least 20 patients were involved in an alleged vaccination fraud conspiracy that she has been charged with.

The prosecution added Koh had been uncooperative since her arrest on Jan 21, and this had delayed police investigations.

She tore up a police statement on her fifth day in remand, tore up the charge that was read to her last Friday, in what the judge said was blatant disrespect for the investigative and court processes.

Koh also repeatedly complained of anxiety and panic attacks, but refused medical attention.

Justice Vincent Hoong had agreed with the prosecutors that Koh's lack of cooperation with police investigators contributed to the need to remand her for investigations.

He noted that her belligerence, obstructive behaviour and lack of cooperation with investigations during the initial period of remand, which started on Jan 23, was appalling.

Quah, 33, and his assistant, Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40, were granted bail on Monday.