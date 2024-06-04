Are we not ready to discuss sex and gender?

In Singapore, the simple answer to the above question seems to be "yes".

Science Centre Singapore, after months of planning, had to call off a June 14 event in which participants aged 18 and above would discuss the differences between sex and gender.

Speakers comprised National University of Singapore Associate Professor Mie Hiramoto, youth counsellor Alexander Teh and local drag queen Becca D’Bus, whose real name is Eugene Tan.

“Our Science Cafe session in June was intended to discuss the sociocultural factors that shape society’s understanding of sex and gender," a Science Centre spokesperson told The Straits Times.

Although the discourse would have shed light on nature (sex) versus nurture (gender), on what a person is born with versus how the person identifies, it was met with a vocal backlash that has forced the Science Centre team "to review our approach to this session".

Educational consultant Carol Loi, a 53-year-old mother of two adult children, said: “The topic is useful for discussion, just that it is not representative of good science. A better mix of panellists would show professionalism and wisdom of the Science Centre I know and respect.”

Netizen Bernard Lim, commenting on the June 2 cancellation announcement on Facebook, wrote: "As a grandparent, I am appalled and deeply disappointed that a well-respected public institution such as Science Centre Singapore allows such contentious, confusing and controversial issues to be introduced to young minds."

But there is just as much unhappiness over the cancellation, with scores of netizens commenting that the event would have been a great learning opportunity.

Facebook user Taara Kumar wrote: "Discussions that are backed by sociocultural knowledge and lived experiences and research are important for a healthy society, but so many seem to be so extremely insecure about their own ability to be discerning adults that they'd rather no one gets this learning opportunity.

"Maybe someday we'll all be more open to learning new things and listening."