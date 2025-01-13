18 flights bound for Changi, Seletar diverted since Jan 10

Twelve flights due to land at Changi Airport and six flights bound for Seletar Airport were redirected.

Since the evening of Jan 10, 18 flights that were supposed to land at Singapore’s Changi and Seletar airports had been diverted to neighbouring airfields due to heavy rain.

Changi Airport Group (CAG), which operates both airports, told The Straits Times that 12 flights due to land at Changi Airport were diverted, while six flights that were landing at Seletar Airport were also redirected to other airports.

The Straits Times has asked CAG for more details about the affected flights and which airports they were diverted to.

The prolonged rainy weather caused by the ongoing monsoon surge led to Changi clocking the highest total amount of rainfall, at 255.2mm, over Jan 10 and 11, surpassing Singapore’s monthly average rainfall of 222.4mm in January, according to national water agency PUB.

A monsoon surge is a sudden increase in wind speeds that causes cold air to rush southwards over the South China Sea.

ST earlier reported that more than 50 Singapore Airlines flights on Jan 10 and 11 were delayed or retimed because of the bad weather.

Flash flood warnings were also issued for the period between Jan 10 and 13, as PUB warned that the heavy downpours may overwhelm the city’s canals and drains temporarily, triggering sudden and localised floods.

Temperatures fell to 21.6 deg C in Newton on the morning of Jan 11, nearly matching the lowest temperature of 21.4 deg C in 2024.