Argentina? American teenagers can't guess the Singapore flag in TikTok challenge

Truly, Singapore is a tiny red dot.

So when American teenagers are shown our flag and asked to guess which country it represents, we can’t really expect them to answer correctly.

In a video by TikTok user and independent brand @evryjewels, the host quizzes random people on the streets – believed to be somewhere in Wisconsin – saying that if they guess the flag correctly, they win a free piece of jewellery.

Some of the answers are… puzzling, to say the least.

Argentina?

Afghanistan?

After several incorrect attempts, a young woman at the end answers correctly.

The teenager actually lived here “for 10 years”, so, of course, she had to nail it.

Remember those flag erasers? Do kids still collect them? They really should.