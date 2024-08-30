Armed with knife, woman allegedly attempts robbery at cafe

Lam Hoe Lian allegedly took a knife from a table at Han’s Cafe in Velocity @ Novena Square shopping mall and tried to rob a customer.

A woman was charged on Aug 30 with attempting to commit robbery after she allegedly armed herself with a knife and approached a customer at an eatery in a mall in the Novena area.

Lam Hoe Lian, 50, is accused of committing the offence at Han’s Cafe in Velocity @ Novena Square shopping mall shortly after 9.30am on Aug 29.

In an earlier statement, police said that officers had arrested a woman after she allegedly took a knife from a table at the eatery and tried to rob a customer.

She left empty-handed when the restaurant’s staff intervened.

Police managed to establish the woman’s identity through inquiries and with the help of devices such as police cameras. Officers arrested her within nine hours and seized the knife.

On Aug 30, the court ordered Lam to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for an examination. Her case has been adjourned to Sept 13.

Those convicted of attempting to commit robbery can be jailed for between two and seven years, and receive at least six strokes of the cane. Women are exempted from caning.