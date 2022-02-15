 Automated clearance to be the norm for all travellers into S'pore from 2023: ICA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Automated clearance to be the norm for all travellers into S'pore from 2023: ICA

Automated clearance to be the norm for all travellers into S'pore from 2023: ICA
ICA said these measures will reduce contact between its officers and travellers.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Jessie Lim
Feb 15, 2022 10:27 am

From next year, all travellers will be able to use automated lanes upon arrival into Singapore for faster immigration clearance, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Foreign visitors will no longer have to proceed to manual counters each time they visit Singapore to have their iris and facial biometrics cleared.

Instead, they can do so at the automated lanes that Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders already use to enter the country.

ICA, which was releasing its annual statistics report on Tuesday, said: "The use of iris patterns and facial features as primary identifiers for immigration clearance not only provides more robust and reliable identity authentication of travellers, but (also) more hygienic, convenient and efficient immigration clearance."

Last October, ICA introduced the electronic visit pass at Changi Airport, which will be implemented at all checkpoints soon.

The pass, which is issued to foreign visitors, replaces the inked endorsement stamps in passports.

The ICA found the e-vaporisers and refill pods wrapped in aluminium foil hidden in crates at the back of the lorry.
Singapore

400 e-vaporisers, 8,100 refill pods seized

Related Stories

Man with suspected Covid-19 jailed for breaching stay-home order to deliver food, dealing with weapons

Duty-unpaid cigarettes in lorry carrying fruits seized by ICA at Tuas Checkpoint

Number of Singapore passports issued in 2021 lowest in 15 years

ICA said these measures will reduce contact between its officers and travellers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, ICA also implemented several initiatives in support of Singapore's reopening. These included redesigning the manual immigration counters at checkpoints so travellers can self-scan their passports, making immigration clearance safer for everyone.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, ICA had implemented several initiatives in support of Singapore’s re-opening. PHOTO: ICA

ICA also took steps to digitalise and automate its cargo clearance to move cargo securely and efficiently and bolster Singapore's position as a global port.

Last October, it implemented an On-the-Fly clearance concept at Tuas Port with cargo cleared while the vehicle is still moving.

Cargo clearance permits are cleared automatically after ICA's image analysts assess there are no anomalies in the scanned images of the cargo consignment.

To minimise time needed to clear cargo flagged for secondary checks, ICA has been using mobile tablets to clear permits on the spot at the checking bays since last October.

More On This Topic
Changi Airport T2 closure extended, to reopen in tandem with traffic recovery
Plans for Changi Airport T5 still being reviewed

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ICAcoronaviruscovid-19travel