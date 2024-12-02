An 'average Joe' with a special story to tell

Mr Tan Chin Hock's book It’s Okay To Be Average shares heartfelt lessons on cherishing family, pursuing dreams and finding purpose.

He describes himself as an average Joe – a typical Singaporean who takes public transport daily, lives in an HDB flat and earns an average household income.

Yet, Mr Tan Chin Hock's journey says otherwise.

While he sees nothing special about himself, the 46-year-old is making a meaningful impact on society. His story is one of resilience, strength and a burning desire to uplift those around him.

Mr Tan works at St Luke’s Hospital. He is also a motivational speaker.

Growing up in a three-room HDB flat, his childhood was modest but filled with love.

“My father was a lorry driver and my mum was a school attendant,” shared Mr Tan, who has an elder sister and younger brother.

“We didn't have a big budget but that was enough to create a home filled with love.”

Mr Tan (right) with his parents, whose unwavering support and values of hard work, love and resilience have been the cornerstone of his mission to uplift others. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAN CHIN HOCK

This close-knitted bond became his bedrock when his family faced a tough period during his army days 20 years ago – his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

One day, while strolling with wheelchair-bound mum, a passer-by referred to her as a “crazy woman”.

“I was at a loss. Frankly speaking, I felt embarrassed,” Mr Tan told The New Paper, adding that the incident fuelled his filial commitment.

"My mum devoted her most productive years to working diligently and providing for us. So it was time to step up to care for my parents."

Mr Tan’s sense of responsibility extends beyond his family.

On top of serving patients at St Luke’s Hospital, he launched a fundraising campaign with a $100,000 target to help patients in need. The funds will go to St Luke’s Hospital, providing financial aid for essential services such as medical care, home modifications, transportation, and access to community healthcare.

Mr Tan in 2021 founded Holdinghands Studio, which offers free photography workshops, provides camera loans and facilitates volunteer opportunities for migrant workers, empowering them to harness their creativity.

One of Holdinghands Studio's memorable achievements was a 20m photo wall displayed at Bayfront MRT Station in 2023, featuring photos taken by the workers.

Mr Tan at the 20m photo wall at Bayfront MRT Station in 2023, curated by Holdinghands Studio to celebrate the talent and dreams of migrant workers. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAN CHIN HOCK

"They also have dreams and ambitions," said Mr Tan.

"I told them: 'No, you and me, we are all equal. You have your dream, go for it!'"

Mr Tan’s belief that extraordinary things can be achieved by ordinary people with an extraordinary heart inspired his book It’s Okay To Be Average.

Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, he said: “It reminded me how fragile life can be… things like cherishing our family and loved ones, pursuing our dreams – those really matter.

"There's always this self-limiting belief: 'Chin Hock, why bother?' But action creates momentum, and momentum shifts destiny.

"It's okay to be average, as long as you strive to live a life filled with purpose, compassion and a relentless pursuit of positive change."

Mr Tan is available for talks on mental wellness talks and his book.