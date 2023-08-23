Bedok neighbours rally to protect hood from snake, man grabs it by neck and places it in sack
Residents of Bedok North Avenue 4 got together to take care of a snake on Tuesday night (Aug 22).
Sharing photos of the incident, Stomper Sabari said it happened at about 8pm.
"The area was crowded with children and adults alike for neighbourhood activities," said the Stomper.
"We were informed by fellow neighbours that the python apparently fell from the multi-storey carpark and landed on the grass patch. The police and NParks (National Parks Board) were alerted."
The photos show a man in a red T-shirt grabbing the snake by the neck – if you can call it that – and carrying the reptile to another man holding a sack.
"Out of concern for the safety of the children, these men courageously secured the python and placed it in the gunny sack," said the Stomper.
"The python was handed over to NParks."
Stomp has contacted NParks for more info.
According to the NParks website, you are advised not to handle a snake if you encounter one.
Here is what you should do:
- Observe from a safe distance, as snakes will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.
- Stay calm and back away slowly, giving it space to retreat.
- Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake. Leave it alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.
- Call NParks at 1800-476-1600 if you need assistance.
