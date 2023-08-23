 Bedok neighbours rally to protect hood from snake, man grabs it by neck and places it in sack, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Bedok neighbours rally to protect hood from snake, man grabs it by neck and places it in sack

Bedok neighbours rally to protect hood from snake, man grabs it by neck and places it in sack
A man in a red T-shirt grabbed the snake by the neck and carried the reptile to another man holding a sack.PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SABARI
Ong Su Mann
Aug 23, 2023 03:37 pm

Residents of Bedok North Avenue 4 got together to take care of a snake on Tuesday night (Aug 22).

Sharing photos of the incident, Stomper Sabari said it happened at about 8pm.

"The area was crowded with children and adults alike for neighbourhood activities," said the Stomper.

"We were informed by fellow neighbours that the python apparently fell from the multi-storey carpark and landed on the grass patch. The police and NParks (National Parks Board) were alerted."

The photos show a man in a red T-shirt grabbing the snake by the neck – if you can call it that – and carrying the reptile to another man holding a sack.

The python apparently fell from the multi-storey carpark and landed on the grass patch.PHOTO: COURTESY OF SABARI

"Out of concern for the safety of the children, these men courageously secured the python and placed it in the gunny sack," said the Stomper.

Taste of its own venom: Cobra dies of child bite in India
World

Taste of its own venom: Cobra dies of child bite in India

Related Stories

Missing woman’s body found in python that swallowed her whole

Snakes On A Plane 2? AirAsia flight diverted after snake spotted on board

Python devours cat at Clementi

"The python was handed over to NParks."

The men secured the python and placed it in the gunny sack.PHOTO: COURTESY OF SABARI

Stomp has contacted NParks for more info.

According to the NParks website, you are advised not to handle a snake if you encounter one.

Here is what you should do:

  • Observe from a safe distance, as snakes will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.
  • Stay calm and back away slowly, giving it space to retreat.
  • Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake. Leave it alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.
  • Call NParks at 1800-476-1600 if you need assistance.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

snakeshdbbedokneighbours

Ong Su Mann

smong@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ong Su Mann