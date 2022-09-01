Bees habitually attack Telok Blangah resident at home, family left with 'bruises for days'

A Telok Blangah resident is "fed-up" over his home being swarmed by bees for over a year.

The Stomper, who has lived in his 14th-floor unit for more than 20 years, said the worst attack happened recently on Aug 27.

"There were thousands of bees attacking my house all of a sudden. The photo and video (don’t even) show a quarter of them,” he said.

"I managed to kill a few with the aid of an electric insect swatter and pesticide.

"Hopefully, (this bee issue) can get media attention so something serious can be done."

The Stomper added that he lives with his 81-year-old mother and mentally disabled sister.

"After coming back from work, I sometimes find them with swollen bruises (from bee stings) that stay for days.

"It is very deteriorating to me and my family in terms of our health and state of mind."

The Stomper said he has made multiple complaints about the situation to his town council since the bee attacks began.

In response to a Stomp query, a Tanjong Pagar Town Council spokesman said the last feedback they received regarding bees at the Stomper's block was in January this year.

"We immediately activated our pest control contractor that same evening, but did not find any flying bees or bee hives around the 14th floor," the spokesman said.

"The next morning, the Town Council also carried out checks at the rooftop of the block but did not find any bees or bee hives.

"We will follow-up again with the resident on this feedback."

The Stomper’s ire and frustration, though, is completely understandable. Recently, a man in the US state of Ohio was placed on life support after being stung by bees thousands of times.