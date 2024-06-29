Swarm of bees invade over 20 flats in Punggol

Punggol resident Mr Lin swept hundreds of dead bees into a pile after they were killed.

Residents in Punggol opened their doors to a buzzing nightmare.

A swarm of bees descended upon some blocks in the neighbourhood on June 25.

More than 20 HDB units reportedly saw hundreds of bees taking over their living rooms and sending residents scrambling for safety.

At Block 665 Punggol Drive, residents reported a sudden influx of bees outside their flats, with some even entering their homes.

Social media were also abuzz with reports on the invasion. A Punggol resident posted on Facebook about his bee encounter with other netizens revealing similar experiences at Blocks 300 and 322.

Residents from five HDB blocks near Block 665 told Shin Min Daily News that they spent the night battling the bee invasion with whatever household tools they could find.

Mr Lin, who works in logistics, said he returned to his home on the 15th floor of Block 665 with his three-year-old daughter after having dinner at his fathers' place.

"Upon opening the door, I saw bees everywhere - at least a hundred of them crawling on the TV screen and lights," the 40-year-old said.

"It was a really scary scene. Fortunately, my daughter was still outside the door."

The swarm sent Mr Lin into a momentary panic before he quickly grabbed his daughter and dog and fled his flat.

Ms Chen, Mr Lin's neighbour, witnessed the commotion.

The self-employed 40-year-old quickly ushered them into her home for shelter and contacted the town council.

Thankfully, no one, including the dog that was left alone at home, was harmed.

Mr Lin said the town council informed him that 20 nearby flats were affected by the swarm and assured him help was on the way.

He was finally able to return home and rest after the bees were removed from his home in the early hours of the next morning.