Better connectivity with new bus interchange in Buangkok

The new Buangkok Bus Interchange will be integrated with Sengkang Grand Mall and Buangkok MRT station, making it Singapore’s 12th Integrated Transport Hub.

Residents in Buangkok will be able to enjoy more seamless journeys when a new bus interchange opens there on Dec 1.

Buangkok Bus Interchange, which will be managed by transport operator SBS Transit, will be integrated with Buangkok MRT station and Sengkang Grand Mall.

The interchange will be able to progressively accommodate seven bus services. It will start operating with three services – 110, 114 and 156 – which connect to Sengkang East Avenue and Anchorvale.

Service 110, which goes to Changi Airport, will relocate from Compassvale Bus Interchange to Buangkok, and will no longer stop at two stops along Compassvale Road.

Service 374, the only other service at Compassvale, will be relocated to Sengkang Bus Interchange, and operations at Compassvale will cease.

Service 114, which currently operates from Buangkok MRT station, will commence its route from Buangkok interchange five minutes earlier at 5.55am from Dec 1.

With Service 156 operating from Buangkok, it will stop at two additional bus stops along Sengkang East Avenue, but skip seven along Sengkang East Road, Sengkang East Way and Compassvale Road.

“We seek commuters’ understanding that our bus operators may require some time to familiarise themselves with the operations of the new bus interchange,” said the Land Transport Authority on Nov 1.

For more information, commuters can visit the bus operator’s websites.

At the Buangkok interchange, there will be a wheelchair-accessible toilet, a baby care room and a commuter care room which provides a quiet space.

It will also use energy-saving infrastructure such as LED lights, water-saving taps and motion sensor lights.