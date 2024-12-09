Tower Transit bus driver suspended for Upper Thompson accident

On Dec 9, Tower Transit said that the 57-year-old male driver has been suspended, pending an investigation.

A bus driver has been suspended following an accident where nine people were taken to hospital in an accident involving two public buses.

The accident took place on Dec 8, when the bus service 980 he was driving collided with another bus - service 166 operated by SBS transit - at a bus stop along Upper Thomson Road.

On Dec 9, Tower Transit, which operates service 980, said that the 57-year-old male driver has been suspended, pending an investigation.

Tower Transit senior communications executive Vera Lim added that its bus had also crashed into a bollard at the bus stop.

Two passengers on the 980 bus were among those taken to hospital.

Ms Lim added: “We are reaching out to our injured passengers and their families to provide assistance. We are also working with SBS Transit to assist their injured passengers.”

The remaining 18 passengers on board the Tower Transit bus were able to continue their journey on another bus, she added.