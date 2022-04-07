Big groups gather at HDB void decks, coffee shops for illegal betting on horse races

A group of men sitting about 50m away from a legal horse betting outlet in Jurong East.

On certain days, residents in some Housing Board estates are forced to work their way past large groups of men gathered along walkways, footpaths and void decks.

These men are there for hours, and they also congregate at coffee shops and car parks.

Despite the Covid-19 safe management measures (SMM), their numbers have swelled in the last year or so, and they leave behind quite a bit of litter after they disperse.

The reason for these large gatherings - illegal betting on horse racing.

On many days when there is horse racing in courses in Hong Kong and at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji, illegal bookies and punters congregate together, all looking to make a quick buck.

Over the last three weeks, The Straits Times observed five spots in Jurong East, French Road, Holland Drive, Bedok North and Woodlands where illegal horse betting seemed to be taking place in public regularly.

Many men, a number of them elderly - some in wheelchairs and others walking with canes - were often seen gathered together at locations like staircases, walkways and coffee shops, with what seemed like bookies in close attendance.

They pore over betting guides and also gather race information on their mobile devices, and some even catch the races on the devices.

A Jurong East resident, who gave his name only as Mr Tan, said getting a seat at the nearby coffee shop can be frustrating during dinner time.

"You can't get a seat," said Mr Tan, 35. "These punters don't eat but just order drinks (on the three-hour long race nights) and stare at their mobile phones."

Bookies openly hand cash

Likewise at a French Road coffee shop, where punters and bookies hog the tables.

While they try to blend in with the patrons, their routine betrays them, as the punters make bets before every race while the bookies openly hand cash to the winners at the end of every race.

The cycle repeats itself before and after each race, and the bookies can often be seen holding thick wads of $50 and $10 notes.

Some bets are placed very quickly, with punters shouting in Hokkien "Five-Nine" - short for race five and horse number nine - or "half-half", meaning placing half the betting tickets on a win and the remainder on a place.

Responding to queries, the police said they have conducted over 1,000 enforcement operations against illegal gambling activities from 2019 to 2021.

A police spokesman told ST: "Over 2,400 individuals were arrested and about a quarter of those arrests were for illegal horse betting activities."

Compared to this, there were over 60 people arrested for illegal horse betting activities in 2018, according to records.

Last June, 158 people, aged between 36 and 83, were investigated for their alleged involvement in illegal horse betting and non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

A photo from October 2021 shows participants of a suspected gambling den in Jalan Pinang. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF

The police spokesman added: "Police's enforcement efforts are targeted at suppressing illegal gambling activities, and the syndicates involved in such activities, as these, pose threats to law and order."

Under the law, a person who bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both. Being involved in bookmaking carries a fine of between $20,000 and $200,000, and a maximum jail term of five years.

Even so, punters and illegal bookies choose to go about their business in public at Housing Board estates.

And the areas where these groups gather - Singapore Pools Off-Course Betting centres (OCBs), where punters can place bets legally - are often within walking distance.

Groups of men congregating near an OCB during a recent horse racing event, near Block 47 at Holland Drive. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF

Some of the elderly punters told ST walking to-and-from an OCB was tiring.

One punter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: "At the coffee shop, there are no queues. All I need to do is tell the bookie which races I'm interested to bet."

Another punter said a ticket bought from a bookie is about $4.20 compared to one sold at an OCB at $5. But there is a trade off.

"While I can save and buy more tickets from bookies, their payout is often less than Singapore Pools," said the punter.

Gaming operator Singapore Pools said its OCBs provide "a safe and trusted avenue for punters, diverting demand away from the illegals".

OCBs were closed on March 26, 2020, when the Circuit Breaker came into force.

They resumed operations on July 1, 2021, but with less than 10 per cent of its maximum operating capacity, in accordance with the capacity limit of 50 persons per venue under phase two (heightened alert) period.

But with Singapore loosening restrictions, the capacity limit has been tweaked, and will change further.

"In line with the Government's recent relaxation of capacities for events, Singapore Pools will be expanding capacity at live betting venues," a Singapore Pools spokesman told ST.

"To ensure safe resumption, Singapore Pools has adopted a two-stage phased approach, starting with a lower capacity limit at about 50 per cent on March 19, 2022 and increasing to full capacity limit from Apr 16, 2022."

The Singapore Turf Club resumed racing behind closed doors from July 11, 2020, but it is still closed to the public.

Its spokesman told ST recently it is "planning a phased reopening of races to the public, aligned with SMM guidelines for our industry by the relevant authorities".

One punter says it will make little difference to the illegal betting activity going on in public locations.

"This is very convenient and we don't have to travel very far," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A housewife who lives in Holland Drive does not think it will end the illegal activity going on in public locations.

Giving her name only as Madam Lee, she said: "These are public spaces not meant for illegal gambling. Children going to the shops or the coffee shops are exposed to these bad influences. It is not good for them."