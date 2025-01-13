Route for bus service 230 to be extended

From Jan 26, the route of bus service 230 will be extended to enhance connectivity for Toa Payoh East residents.

Service 230 will start its trip from the bus stop in front of Caldecott Station Exit 1 (52559).

It will call at 21 additional bus stops and loop around Lorong 7 and 8 Toa Payoh before terminating back at the bus stop before Caldecott Station Exit 4 (52581).

The service will no longer originate from Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

To get to NS19 Toa Payoh MRT Station or the bus interchange, passengers can alight at the bus stops in front of or opposite Toa Payoh Station (52189/52181).

Service 230 will continue to operate from 5am to 12.30am on Mondays to Saturdays, and from 5.15am to 12.30am on Sundays and public holidays.