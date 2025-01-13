Residents of first assisted-living flats in Bukit Batok find companionship

Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok is a 169-unit project that comes with health and community services that are meant to help seniors live independently.

Retiree Ong Lye Hock, 79, reads a newspaper in the communal area, found on every floor, in Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok on Jan 7.

Mr Lam Shaw Ying, 88, a retired school supplier, playing carrom at the Good Old Place in Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok on Jan 7.

In November 2024, 88-year-old Lam Shaw Ying moved into his new assisted living flat in Bukit Batok and started playing carrom again, a traditional board game he last played when he was a boy.

The tabletop game, which involves flicking tokens across a board, is one of the many activities offered at the active ageing centre in his block of community care apartments called Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok.

“The last time I played carrom was more than 80 years ago, when I was a young boy. I’m glad I have the chance to play this game again,” said Mr Lam, who plays with the staff there.

He told The Straits Times it was a refreshing way to spend his time. Before he moved there, he lived in a condominium in Katong and spent his days at home.

Now, he also takes his wife, who uses a wheelchair, to the centre on days when there are exercise classes.

Mr Lam and his wife are among the first residents who have moved into the 169-unit project in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

Known as community care apartments, the flats come with senior-friendly fittings such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and other health and community services that are meant to help seniors live independently.

Residents there began collecting the keys to their homes in October 2024, after a delay of about four months.

The community care apartments – which were jointly developed by the Ministry of National Development, Ministry of Health and the Housing Board – were first launched for sale in February 2021.

ST spoke to 11 residents, who mostly said they were satisfied with their new homes and the services provided. It is estimated that about 40 per cent of residents have moved in so far.

Each unit is about 32 sq m, smaller than a two-room flat. A sliding door separates the bedroom and living room, which is combined with the kitchen.

Bathrooms in Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok are retrofitted with grab rails and even a chair to assist the elderly with mobility issues to shower. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Mr Lam said he was glad to have moved into a smaller home, as it was difficult for him and his 92-year-old wife to upkeep their condo unit.

“A smaller space is easier to look after, and there’s less stress,” he added.

Prices for these flats start from $40,000 for a 15-year lease to $65,000 for a 35-year lease. They cannot be resold or rented out.

Mr Ong Lye Hock, 79, said the grab bars in his bathroom and along common areas in the development are especially useful, as he started experiencing recurring leg numbness after a stroke in 2015.

Mr Ong Lye Hock, 79, a retired clerk, said the grab bars along the common areas were especially useful as he experiences leg numbness. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

He said that if he forgets the password for the digital lock on his main door, or is unable to unlock it with his fingerprint, the active ageing centre downstairs has a key card to unlock his unit.

“I’m getting older, more forgetful and my health is worsening. These are small things that help,” said the retired clerk, who downgraded from a maisonette in Jurong East.

Residents who live in the community care apartments must pay a monthly fee for services, which include 24-hour emergency monitoring, basic health checks, wellness and social activities and access to communal spaces. The most basic fees cost about $185 to $195 a month.

Mr Ong said he found paying the fees “very tight” as he also has to fork out money for medication and other check-ups.

Others like Mr Tay Choon Kwan, 69, found that the services were useful and topped up for optional services such as laundry, housekeeping and catering. He pays a total of $220 a month.

“With these services, I can free up my time to go downstairs and exercise,” said the retired account assistant, who is single and previously lived in a four-room flat in Serangoon.

Mr Tay Choon Kwan, 69, a retired account assistant, having his catered dinner in his flat. Residents can top up for optional services such as laundry, housekeeping and catering. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Activities such as exercise classes and communal lunches are held regularly at the Good Old Place, an active ageing centre on the third storey, managed by Atlas Care, a wholly owned subsidiary set up by MOH Holdings.

But some residents pointed out that notices on activities put up by the centre and distributed to residents had fonts that were too small and were mostly written in English. ST has contacted Atlas Care for comment.

That said, the centre is fast becoming a hub for seniors in Harmony Village. When ST visited the centre at 9am on Jan 10, about 30 seniors – several in wheelchairs – were attending an exercise class.

Retired cook Ching Kiam Kee, 75, said she goes to the centre daily to attend exercise classes or to read newspapers and socialise.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, and we go shopping together. Sometimes when I cook a big meal, I’ll bring it down and share with everyone,” she said. “It feels like we are one big family.”