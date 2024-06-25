BlueSG driver arrested after allegedly evading roadblock

The rental car had mounted the kerb on Boon Keng Road and stopped on a grass verge while being pursued by the police.

The driver of a rental car and his two passengers were arrested after the car they were in allegedly evaded a roadblock in Boon Keng on June 24.

The police said that its officers were conducting a roadblock at Whampoa East at about 4.55am when a car stopped and reversed away from the roadblock point.

The driver and his passengers then abandoned the vehicle in Boon Keng Road, police added.

The 30-year-old male driver was later arrested for evasion of roadblock and suspected driving while under the influence of drugs or intoxicating substances.

His passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. The girl was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau and that investigations are ongoing.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Heng Chee How said in a Facebook post on June 24 that the rental car had mounted the kerb in Boon Keng Road and stopped on a grass verge while being pursued by the police.

An accompanying picture showed a BlueSG car stopped in front of a tree, with its right front wheel slightly dislodged from its chassis. The area where the car was pictured is about 600m away from Whampoa East.

He said: “I assure our residents in the area that there is no threat to their security arising from this incident and thank the police for their swift action in apprehending the suspects.”

The Straits Times has contacted BlueSG for more information.