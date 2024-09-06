 106 vehicles booked for offences including overloading, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
106 vehicles booked for offences including overloading

Some vehicles were also booked for overloading, which puts other road users in danger should the goods spill or fall onto the road. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Christie Chiu for The Straits Times
Sep 06, 2024 08:50 am

Some 106 vehicles were booked for various offences during a five-day island wide operation at the end August.

These offences included overloaded goods vehicles, as well as oversized and excluded vehicles – such as concrete mixer trucks – travelling on expressways without a permit, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Sept 5.

LTA said: “These heavy vehicles can impede traffic and damage road structures due to their substantial size and weight,” adding that their movement is regulated to ensure the safety and convenience of other road users.

Some vehicles were also booked for overloading, which puts other road users in danger should the goods spill or fall onto the road.

Overloading also compromises the safe handling of these vehicles, LTA said.

“We take these offences seriously and will continue our enforcement efforts to keep all road users safe,” it added.

According to latest numbers on the Singapore Department of Statistics website, 310 people have been injured in traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles between January and July.

Those injured were drivers or passengers of lorries, tipper trucks and trailers.

