BlueSG investigating after wheel falls off vehicle

BlueSG is investigating an incident where a wheel purportedly fell off one of its vehicles while a member was driving it.

SINGAPORE - BlueSG is investigating an incident where a wheel purportedly fell off one of its vehicles while a member was driving it.

On Nov 1, Facebook user Tian Lee Wong shared a post about what had happened on the BlueSG Users Group page.

The post included photos of the BlueSG car stopped by the side of a road with its front left wheel nearby.

She said she did not hit any other vehicle, and there was no alert or signal indicating something was wrong before driving off.

"I was lucky to stop in time before the left wheel fell off and rolled away," she said.

"Can't [imagine] if I was driving at the expressway."

She did not share where the incident happened.

She used her experience to remind others to be careful: "If you feel that the car has some weird sound or tremble when driving, please do not continue."

In response to a Stomp query, a BlueSG spokesman said they are aware of the incident.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation on this," the spokesman said.

The electric car sharing company added they had "conducted additional safety checks on our fleet to ensure the safety of our vehicles and for our members".