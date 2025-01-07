If you’re in ITE, here's how you can get funded to pursue a diploma

Graduated from ITE or graduating from ITE soon and planning to get a diploma? Here’s what you need to know about the ITE Progression Award that was announced in 2024 that helps ITE graduates secure better progression prospects.

What is the ITE Progression Award (IPA), in a nutshell?

The award gives Singaporean ITE graduates aged 30 or younger financial incentives of up to $15,000 to pursue a diploma in ITE, any local polytechnic, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) or Lasalle College of the Arts.

This applies to Singaporean part-time Nitec and Higher Nitec ITE graduates, too, if they enrol in a diploma issued by Ministry of Education (MOE)-funded institutions by the age of 30.

How does it work?

There are two parts to it, and you can benefit from either or both.

Part 1: ITE graduates up to 30 years old will get a $5,000 top-up to their Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) when they enrol in a diploma programme or course. This is to help offset schooling costs.

Note that students who enrol in ITE’s work-study diploma programme will not get this top-up since their course fees are already borne by their employer.

Part 2: Hooray, you’ve obtained your diploma. You will get a $10,000 top-up to your Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account (CPF OA). This is to give you a head start in buying a home or saving for retirement.

What diploma programmes are eligible for the top-ups?

ITE graduates who enrol in and complete the following diploma programmes will get both top-ups. They exclude those who are part of the PSEA top-up for the ITE work-study diploma:

ITE work-study diploma (only eligible for the CPF OA top-up);

ITE technical diploma;

ITE technical engineer diploma;

Polytechnic full-time diploma;

Polytechnic part-time diploma;

Nafa/Lasalle full-time diploma.

How do I apply for these awards?

Good news, you do not have to do anything. If you are eligible, the top-up will be credited to your accounts automatically.

Take note, though, you are eligible for the top-ups only once.

How soon will I see the top-ups in my accounts?

Eligible ITE graduates who enrol for a diploma by April will receive the PSEA top-up in the fourth quarter of the same year. Those who enrol for a diploma by October will receive the top-up in the second quarter of the following year.

Those who complete their diploma by September will get the CPF OA top-up in the first quarter of the following year.

When am I considered eligible for the first $5,000 PSEA top-up?

You are eligible for the first top-up when you begin your first term in the diploma programme.

If you defer your course commencement before the start of the term, you will not be considered as having enrolled in the programme.

How do I know if I’ve hit the age limit?

To qualify, you have to be no more than 30 years old in the calendar year you enrol.

So, if you were born in 1995, you still qualify for the scheme if you enrol in 2025.

Will I need to return the $5,000 PSEA top-up if I subsequently drop out of the programme?

You will not be required to return the monies if you do not complete the programme.

But an MOE spokesman said: “We encourage individuals to return to their institutions and complete their diplomas when they can to upgrade their skills and secure better career progression prospects.”

The good news is, if you drop out but re-enrol in your course by the age limit, you are still eligible for the $10,000 CPF top-up, awarded upon diploma completion.

If I meet all the criteria but have already earned a private or overseas diploma or degree, will I still receive the top-ups if I enrol in another approved diploma programme?

Yes, you can still receive the IPA. But, remember, each eligible ITE graduate may receive the IPA only once.

What can I use PSEA funds for?

The funds can be used for your post-secondary education, and for paying fees and charges for approved institutes and programmes.

These include approved courses at publicly-funded autonomous universities, polytechnics, ITE, Nafa and Lasalle.

You can also use the funds to repay government education loans, including tuition fee loan, study loan or overseas student programme loan, after graduating.

If I receive the $5,000 PSEA top-up, can I decide how and when I want to use it?

You have the autonomy to decide on when and how you wish to use your PSEA funds.

It can be used to pay for your or your siblings’ approved programmes at approved institutions, and can also be used to repay government education loans and financial schemes.

Your PSEA will be automatically closed in the middle of the year when you turn 31 and the unused funds in the account will be transferred to your CPF OA. These funds can be used for buying a home under CPF housing schemes, to pay for some types of insurance policies or for investment.

I still have more questions. Where can I go to get more information?

Find out more about the IPA on the MOE website: moe.gov.sg/financial-matters/awards-scholarships/ite-progression-award-ipa