Body of woman found in waters off Kallang Riverside Park

She was declared dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A woman’s body was found floating in the waters off Kallang Riverside Park on March 30.

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at 7.15am, and the 58-year-old woman was later declared dead at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its rescuers, with the help of PUB, retrieved the body from the water.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are under way.

On March 11, the body of a 51-year-old man was found in the waters off Senoko Way, near Woodlands.

The police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at 3.24pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, and the police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Sin Chew Daily reported that he is believed to be a Malaysian who worked as a private-hire driver, according to the Johor police.

His car was found on a bridge in Permas Jaya, Johor, at about 6am on March 11. His identification card and mobile phone were in the vehicle, the Johor police told the Malaysian news outlet.