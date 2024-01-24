Pedestrian injured after car crashes into pavement in Whampoa

A photo showed a white car which had crashed into the railings of a pavement and landed on a grass patch near a basketball court.

A 53-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital on the morning of Jan 24 after he was involved in a car accident in Whampoa.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian along 90 Whampoa Drive at about 6.20am. The injured man was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The driver, a 69-year-old woman, is assisting with investigations.

A photo sent in by a Straits Times reader showed a white car which had crashed into the railings of a pavement and landed on a grass patch near a basketball court. The accident appeared to have caused a banner to come partially undone, and two workers can be seen trying to fix the problem.

A cordon had been put up around the accident site.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the front of the car was damaged, and many blood-stained tissues could be seen on the ground next to it, according to eyewitnesses.

A woman was sitting at the scene and rubbing her right wrist, with a male family member comforting her, according to the Chinese daily.

In a similar accident in December 2023, two people were taken to the hospital after an accident took place between an unmarked police car and a motorcycle in Balestier.

The car had crashed through the railings on a pavement and landed in a drain.