Boon Lay slashing suspect's plea to lower bail sum rejected

One of the two youths accused of slashing two men at a carpark in Boon Lay in April had his plea to reduce the bail amount rejected on Thursday (May 26).

The 20-year-old, who faces four charges, cannot be named as he is covered under the Children and Young Persons Act. One of his earlier charges - being part of an unlawful society - was allegedly committed when he was 14.

Defence lawyer Vadi PVSS, from Kalidass Law Corporation, pleaded with the judge to lower the cash component of the accused's bail amount to $15,000.

The bail amount, which includes a non-monetary component such as personal property, is set at $40,000.

Mr Vadi told the court: "His family is in dire straits and they can't get a bailor to get this amount. He is a young father and his daughter and wife are not well."

District Judge Terence Tay said it was not a reason to reduce bail, adding that the bail amount should not be unduly lenient.

The other accused, Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 20, was not offered bail.

The pair appeared through a video link.

The court was told that investigations are still under way, with a medical report and another from the Health Sciences Authority pending.

Both men will return to court on June 23.

In April, they were each charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons.

According to court documents, the pair were in a carpark near Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at around 5pm on April 6 when they allegedly used bread knives to attack Mr Praveen Raj Chanthiran and Mr Sarakumar.

Court documents do not disclose the victims' ages but the police said in an earlier statement that they are aged 22 and 23.

The court previously heard that one of the victims suffered 20 cuts.

The incident happened during a wedding ritual.

For each count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons, an offender can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.

For each charge under the Societies Act, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.