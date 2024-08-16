$18 tip dispute leaves woman in Bangkok with fractured skull

Miss Khamsa-nga's 29-year-old sister, Miss Supawadee Khamsa-nga, held a press conference with the help of non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to highlight the horrifying attack.

A night out in Bangkok turned into a nightmare for a group of friends, including a Singaporean tourist, after a dispute over a 500-baht ($18.84) cleaning fee left one woman with a fractured skull and multiple lacerations.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Aug 10 in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district.

Ms Wanpen Khamsa-nga, 43; her friend Itsaraporn Thonguraisakun, and a Singaporean man hailed a taxi driven by 50-year-old Prapas Boonlang.

The journey took a turn for the worse when Mr Boonlang reportedly began complaining to Ms Khamsa-nga, who was feeling unwell, about difficulties finding the pick-up location.

The situation escalated after Ms Khamsa-nga asked to stop the vehicle to vomit. Despite providing her with a plastic bag, Mr Boonlang continued to express his displeasure.

Upon reaching their destination, Mr Boonlang demanded an additional 500 baht as a cleaning fee, citing the delay and alleged mess. The group argued that the vomit had not soiled the vehicle and offered 200 baht instead.

xWhile both parties eventually agreed on the reduced fare, the situation took a turn as Ms Khamsa-nga exited the taxi. Mr Boonlang, who had also stepped out of the vehicle, allegedly slashed at Ms Khamsa-nga with a knife.

Despite pleas from Ms Thonguraisakan and her Singaporean friend, the driver allegedly did not stop hacking at Ms Khamsa-nga.

Mr Boonlang ceased his attack and fled the scene only when another taxi driver intervened, honking at them.

The alleged assault left Ms Khamsa-nga with severe injuries, including a fractured skull, cuts on her arms and hands, and a brain haemorrhage. She required 20 stitches for her head injuries alone.

Ms Khamsa-nga's 29-year-old sister Supawadee Khamsa-nga held a press conference with the help of non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to highlight the incidetnt.

She expressed frustration at the perceived lack of progress in the case, revealing that her attempts to contact both the police and the taxi company had been unsuccessful.

Mr Boonlang surrendered to the police on Aug 14. He expressed remorse for his actions, claiming he "would like to apologise to Ms Khamsa-nga in person".

He attributed his violent outburst to a combination of stress from caring for his pregnant wife and two children, and feeling disrespected by the passengers slamming the car doors and "throwing" the 200 baht at him.

Police investigations are ongoing, and Mr Boonlang's account with the ride-hailing company has been suspended.