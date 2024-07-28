Man, 77, accused of slashing another man in Chinatown

The incident left the victim with a 4cm laceration on the left part of his chest.

A 77-year-old man who allegedly slashed another man in Chinatown on July 27 has been charged.

Mun Yew Wah was charged on July 28 with voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon.

Mun had allegedly used a knife to slash the victim, Mr Ong Hwee Teck, on the left part of his chest at around 11.05am on July 27 at 335 Smith Street, where Chinatown Complex is located.

The incident left Mr Ong with a 4cm laceration, according to court documents.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance on July 27 at around 11.10am.

It added that two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Mun’s case has been adjourned to Aug 8.

Under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871, Mun could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

A post of the incident’s aftermath uploaded onto social media platform Xiaohongshu shows an area within the Chinatown Complex cordoned off and at least two police officers present.

Many users responded to the post to express shock, with some saying they had been nearby when the incident occurred and heard sirens blaring.