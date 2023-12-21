 Man arrested in Pasir Ris slashing charged with attempted murder, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

The incident happened at around 4pm at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec 20. Four people were taken to the hospital.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
The police said the assailant was known to the victims, and that their preliminary investigations showed that the individuals were not on friendly terms.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The victims were reportedly from a provision shop selling a variety of items such as phone products, sandals and bags.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Police officers working at the scene of a slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec 20.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A cordon was set up around provision the shop on Dec 20, where socks and shoes were strewn on the floor, with some items covered in blood.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Samuel Devaraj and Wong Shiying
Dec 21, 2023 04:12 pm

A 61-year-old man was charged on Dec 21 with the attempted murder of a 46-year-old man at a shopping mall in Pasir Ris Street 72.

According to court documents, Loh Chye Hoe allegedly used a cleaver to slash Mr Wong Tai Huong, 46, a few times on Dec 20 at around 4.50pm at Pasir Ris West Plaza.

In a statement soon after the incident, the police said four people, including Loh, were hurt. They were taken to Sengkang General Hospital, with Loh semi-conscious at that time.

Loh was charged on Dec 21 in hospital.

The police said Loh was known to the victims, and that their preliminary investigations showed that the individuals were not on friendly terms.

A Pasir Ris resident who was at the mall just after the attack told The Straits Times that the victims are from Royal Regent, a provision shop selling a variety of items such as phone products, sandals and bags.

Hours after the attack, socks and shoes were seen strewn on the floor, with some items covered in blood.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean visited the mall at around noon on Dec 21.

Mr Teo, who is also MP of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, spoke to the shopkeepers near the incident site to find out about their well-being.

Loh’s next court date is on Jan 11, 2024.

If convicted of attempted murder and hurt is caused, an offender can be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

