Boy needed stitches after finger got trapped in escalator

Two women sitting with the boy while waiting for assistance.

A boy got his finger trapped in an escalator at City Plaza in Geylang on Jan 2.

In a video shared by Incidents Singapore, a boy is seen sitting on the steps on a stationary escalator, accompanied by two women. He appears to be of primary school or kindergarten-going age.

A group of onlookers gathers at the foot of the escalator, watching the trio on the steps.

In the comments of a now-deleted clip on TikTok, a netizen who identified herself as the boy's mother commented: "He's fine, just received stitches on his middle finger. He is now being observed by doctors in hospital."

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, they received a call for assistance on Jan 2 at around 2.15pm.

"SCDF freed the child using rescue equipment," they said, adding that the boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Children riding escalators should be accompanied and supervised by adults.

In July last year, a six-year-old boy got his foot trapped in an escalator at Botanic Gardens MRT station.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the boy, who was wearing a pair of Crocs, was taken to National University Hospital.