Punggol Point Cove BTO project finally completed after pandemic delays

The final two pandemic-delayed Build-to-Order (BTO) projects, Punggol Point Cove (Phase 2) and Kempas Residences, have been completed, announced Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Jan 20.

This marks the end of a challenging chapter for HDB, having now delivered all 92 delayed projects, providing over 75,800 new homes to Singaporeans over the past five years.

During a visit to the Punggol Point Cove development, Mr Lee praised HDB's close collaboration with industry partners in overcoming disruptions and ensuring timely completion without compromising safety.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our contractors, consultants, our construction work teams and our HDB colleagues for working together over the last few years to complete all these flats,” he said.

Punggol Point Cove (Phase 2) residents began receiving their keys in November 2024, with the last block completed this month – a year later than initially projected.

The project comprises 1,179 units across six residential blocks, offering a mix of two-room flexi and three-, four- and five-room flats.

As at Jan 15, almost 60 per cent of homeowners have collected their keys.

The project faced significant setbacks due to the pandemic, including construction halts during the Circuit Breaker period and the termination of the original contractor in July 2023.

HDB subsequently appointed Qingjian International to complete the remaining works.

Kempas Residences, a 583-unit development comprising two-room flexi and three- and four-room flats, saw its first block completed in late-December 2024, with key collection starting in mid-January 2025. This project experienced a six-month delay from its original completion date.

Mr Lee highlighted HDB's successful completion of 22 housing projects in 2024.

While 17 of these faced pandemic-related delays and another a non-pandemic delay, four projects, including two Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) projects, were completed on schedule.

The SWT projects, Parc Glen @ Tengah and Grove Spring @ Yishun, allowed home buyers to receive their keys within three years of application.

With 110 HDB housing projects currently under construction, none face delays. HDB is on track to complete an additional 17,000 flats across 27 projects in 2025.

Punggol Point Cove (Phase 2) represents the final piece of the Punggol Point District puzzle, joining Punggol Point Cove (Phase 1), Punggol Point Woods, and Punggol Point Crown, all completed in 2024.

This district, envisioned as a “Green Heritage” area, pays homage to Punggol's history with features like the 1.5km Heritage Trail along the pedestrianised Old Punggol Road.

The area also offers residents convenient access to dining, retail and recreational facilities, including The Punggol Settlement, Punggol Promenade and Coney Island.

TNP previously reported on issues faced by residents of Punggol Point Cove (Phase 1) in June 2024. Residents had reported numerous defects, including uneven walls, hollow structures and water ponding.

Some residents claimed that their attempts to seek redress were met with unresponsive authorities, with one resident even claiming to have found cigarette butts and expletives etched on their walls.

HDB at the time stated that the defects reported were within the range of what is typically seen at new BTO projects and did not affect the structural integrity of the flats. They also maintained that most of the reported defects were rectified quickly.

A walkabout involving MP Janil Puthucheary, HDB and Town Council officials was subsequently conducted to address residents’ concerns.

Mr Lee addressed media queries regarding potential defects in Punggol Point Cove (Phase 2) units, assuring that the Building Services Centre (BSC) would rectify any issues.

"The contractors, the supervisors and HDB teams are working hard to address all the concerns that residents face, not just here, but all across the island," he stated.

When questioned about measures to prevent a recurrence of the problems experienced by Phase 1 residents, he Lee reiterated BSC's commitment: “BSC will work to address all the residents’ concerns. This is a strong partnership between the HDB teams as well as the contractors.”