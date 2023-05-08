Andrea DeCruz thanks Pierre Png for ‘extra 21 years’ as they celebrate 21st transplant anniversary

Celebrity couple Pierre Png and Andrea DeCruz celebrated the 21st anniversary of her liver transplant on May 7.

DeCruz, 48, posted a photo of the both of them in front of some ruins, presumably taken on their recent trip to Israel, and wrote: “Thank you for an extra 21 years.”

She added hashtags #transplantanniversary #mydonormyhero.

Png, 49, had donated part of his liver to his then-fiancee in 2002, after the former actress-host suffered liver failure from taking Slim 10 weight-loss pills. They got married a year later and will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in October.

In his post, Png shared a photo of them embracing while standing in the shallow waters of the sea.

He wrote: “You are 21 today @andrea.decruz. Happy transplant anniversary, my sweets.”

A week ago, he shared a series of photos from their Israel trip, which his wife had been planning for a while as a pilgrimage.

DeCruz has had a number of health issues in the past few years, including cervical cancer in 2017 and a brain aneurysm in 2019.

Since the transplant, she has been on immunosuppressants, but has had varying degrees of liver rejection over the years, including after her second Covid-19 vaccination jab in 2021.

Transplant patients statistically have a 20-year life expectancy post-surgery.

Now largely retired from show business, she runs a hair salon, Cinq, as well as a restaurant, Tipsy Flamingo.

Well wishers, including actresses Priscelia Chan and Carmen Soo, flooded the comment sections of their most recent posts.