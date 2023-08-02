 Buildings affected by Geylang shophouse fire to remain closed until assessed as safe: BCA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Buildings affected by Geylang shophouse fire to remain closed until assessed as safe: BCA

Buildings affected by Geylang shophouse fire to remain closed until assessed as safe: BCA
The fire had caused damage to the timber roofing structure on the third floor of the two shophouse units.PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK, JASON QUAH
Buildings affected by Geylang shophouse fire to remain closed until assessed as safe: BCA
About 30 occupants from neighbouring shophouses were evacuated and there were no reported injuriesST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Elaine Lee
Aug 02, 2023 03:40 pm

The Geylang shophouse that caught fire on Monday morning remains closed to its occupants, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Wednesday.

About 30 occupants from neighbouring shophouses were evacuated and there were no reported injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Monday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman said its engineers found that the fire had caused damage to the timber roofing structure on the third floor of the two shophouse units at 59B and 61B Lorong 27 Geylang.

“BCA has instructed the owners to cordon off the buildings and appoint a professional engineer to conduct a detailed investigation of the damage to the structure and recommend rectification works to be carried out,” he said.

“The affected buildings will remain closed until the necessary rectification works have been carried out by the owners and assessed to be safe by BCA.”

BCA has also assessed that the remaining buildings are stable and remain structurally safe, and the adjacent buildings were not affected by the fire.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that its officers were on-site at 61 Lorong 27 Geylang to put out the fire on July 31.
Singapore

30 evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse

Related Stories

About 10 evacuated after fire breaks out in Clementi HDB flat

Nine killed in Thai firework warehouse blast

Man, 70, taken to hospital after fire in Geylang flat

 

[Fire @ 61, Geylang Lorong 27] At about 7:30am today, SCDF was alerted to a fire at the abovementioned location. Upon...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday, July 30, 2023

The Ministry of Manpower told ST its preliminary investigations indicate that the units housing migrant workers were not overcrowded.

“Employers of the affected workers have promptly relocated their workers,” it added.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIRESBCA/BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION AUTHORITY