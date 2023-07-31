 30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse; no one injured, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse; no one injured

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that its officers were on-site at 61 Lorong 27 Geylang to put out the fire on July 31.PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets were used to bring the flames under control.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Twelve emergency vehicles and 50 firefighters were deployed on-site. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Elaine Lee
Jul 31, 2023 11:34 am

A fire broke out at a shophouse in Geylang on Monday morning.

In videos posted on social media, thick smoke could be seen billowing from the three-storey shophouse with its rooftop charred.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted at about 7.30am.

Upon SCDF’s arrival at 61 Lorong 27 Geylang, fire was raging on the third floor of the shophouse. The blaze had burned through the roof and was spreading to the adjacent unit through the rooftop.

Twelve emergency vehicles and 50 firefighters were deployed on-site.

At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets were used to bring the fire under control.

About 30 occupants from the neighbouring shophouses were evacuated by the police and SCDF.

The fire was fully extinguished within an hour and there were no reported injuries.

Damping down operation, which refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out to prevent any potential rekindle of flames from the hot burnt surfaces, is ongoing.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

There will be more updates to come.

 

[Fire @ 61, Geylang Lorong 27] At about 7:30am today, SCDF was alerted to a fire at the abovementioned location. Upon...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday, July 30, 2023
 

