Bus crashes into T3 road blocker, 20 taken to hospital

Bus service 858 on May 21 crashed into a road blocker at Changi Airport Terminal 3 that was deployed after the security barrier was lifted to allow the bus to proceed.

The road blockers at the airport are to prevent unauthorised vehicles that may pose a security threat from entering.

Tower Transit communications and customer experience director Glenn Lim told The Straits Times that the bus driver and 21 passengers sustained injuries in the incident that took place at 12.40pm.

In a video circulating on social media, the bus appears damaged with its front doors askew.

There is the sound of a baby crying in the background as the camera pans to the rear doors of the bus and a male passenger can be seen slumped on the floor inside the bus.

A woman passenger is sitting in the aisle towards the rear, clutching a piece of tissue paper to her nose as she speaks on the phone. Blood can be seen on her forehead.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said 10 people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital, nine to Raffles Hospital and one to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.