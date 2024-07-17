 Bus service diversion for NE show, NDP preview, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Bus service diversion for NE show, NDP preview

The National Education show 4 will take place on July 20.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 17, 2024 09:07 am

The National Education show 4 will be taking place at Padang on July 20 and the National Day Parade 2024 preview hapening the following Saturday.

With road closures around Padang for the events, bus services plying the area will be affected.

The bus services diverting their routes on the Saturdays are 10, 14, 16/16M, 32, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70/70M, 80, 100, 107/107M, 111, 124, 130, 131, 133, 145, 166, 174, 195, 196, 197, 502, 851 and 851e.

The affected bus services will be diverted in phases to travel on alternative routes and skip bus stops on Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

Route diversions for the bus services will be in effect from 8am to 11.59pm.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and take the MRT if they need to get to the affected areas.

NDP 2024 committee warns against sale of parade tickets

For more information on the diversions, go to SBS Transit website.

