Bus service diversion for NE show, NDP preview

The National Education show 4 will take place on July 20.

The National Education show 4 will be taking place at Padang on July 20 and the National Day Parade 2024 preview hapening the following Saturday.

With road closures around Padang for the events, bus services plying the area will be affected.

The bus services diverting their routes on the Saturdays are 10, 14, 16/16M, 32, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70/70M, 80, 100, 107/107M, 111, 124, 130, 131, 133, 145, 166, 174, 195, 196, 197, 502, 851 and 851e.

The affected bus services will be diverted in phases to travel on alternative routes and skip bus stops on Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

Route diversions for the bus services will be in effect from 8am to 11.59pm.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and take the MRT if they need to get to the affected areas.

For more information on the diversions, go to SBS Transit website.