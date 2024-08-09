The loudest voice at NDP

Watching the National Day Parade with fascination as a child, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Ayub Said Abdul Kader was inspired to join the National Cadet Corps in secondary school.

And though he was not selected for the co-curricular activity, his dream of becoming a military man remained steadfast.

On National Day (Aug 9), MWO Ayub will live out his childhood dream – and then some.

The 42-year-old is the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) for the parade, who along with the parade commander, is responsible for coordinating complex formations and ensuring the marching contingent’s success.

Most notably, he’s the man bellowing out orders to the marching contingents to enter the parade and form up.

“It’s a task requiring precise coordination and execution,” said MWO Ayub, who is also the Brigade Sergeant Major with the 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade.

“We’ve drawn on advice from predecessors and have the support of a well-trained team, which gives me confidence in overcoming these challenges.”

A unique element in this year’s parade features the formation of the words “TD40” to commemorate 40 years of Total Defence, along with the nation’s 59th birthday.

Another unique feature is the “onward march”, where parade participants will march up the stands to get closer to the audience as they exit the parade.

As a regimental sergeant major, MWO Ayub is responsible for various leadership and administrative duties that ensure the smooth functioning of the marching contingent.

His journey in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) began as a full-time National Serviceman in 2001.

Though he didn’t initially plan on making the army his career, after two years of NS, he discovered an affinity for fieldwork and being a soldier.

“I didn’t like desk-bound jobs and found that the army and all it entails was more of a calling for me,” he said.

In 2016, he was selected as a battalion regimental sergeant major, marking one of his first pinnacle appointments. And in 2019, he attended the prestigious United States Sergeants Major Course, emerging as its top international student.

He took on the appointment of Brigade Sergeant Major last August.

MWO Ayub, who is married with a 13-year-old son, credits his innate sense of duty and responsibility to his late father.

“My father was the sole breadwinner and worked multiple jobs to provide for the family. His dedication and hard work left a lasting impression on me, teaching me the values of perseverance and resilience.”

Taking pride in his cultural and religious identity, MWO Ayub, who is an Indian-Muslim, said his appointment as parade RSM is reflective of the SAF’s “broad and inclusive approach” which aligns with the National Day Parade’s theme “Together as One United People”.

“Servicemen and women are brought together from all walks of life, regardless of their background, ethnicity or cultural heritage.”