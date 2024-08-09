Best spots to catch NDP fireworks and aerial display

On Aug 9, there will be a full-scale fireworks display for the actual NDP.

What is National Day without catching the parade’s show in the skies?

The Straits Times shares some tips on watching the National Day Parade (NDP)’s state flag fly-past, fighter jet aerial display, and fireworks show from the best spots in the city.

When to watch

Even after National Day, there will be fireworks on Aug 10 for the heartland celebrations in Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar and Buona Vista.

Where to go

As the NDP fireworks are launched from the waters in the Marina Bay area that The Fullerton Bay Hotel and Marina Bay Sands overlook, the ideal spots to catch the fireworks include locations right next to the waters as well as some vantage points farther away.

Here are seven locations to consider:

1. Marina Bay Sands boardwalk

To see the fireworks up close, visitors can head to the Marina Bay Sands boardwalk, where the upper floors of the Apple store and Louis Vuitton stores at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands are located.

The area here tends to get quite busy, so it is recommended to reserve your spot earlier if you want a good view.

You can access the boardwalk by heading towards the ArtScience Museum from within The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

2. Helix Bridge

Close to Marina Bay Sands, the Helix Bridge offers a vantage point with the fireworks set against the backdrop of ArtScience Museum and Central Business District.

3. Merlion Park

Just across from Marina Bay Sands is the Merlion Park, where people can watch the fireworks light up the sky with the Merlion in their peripheral vision.

4. Promenade in front of Bay East Garden

If you are looking for a quieter spot to catch the fireworks from, the promenade in front of Bay East Garden along Marina East Drive is the place to go.

Pictured here is a view of the fireworks display during the NDP 2024 National Education Show 1 from this area.

While Bay East Garden is undergoing development and is closed to the public, the promenade between the garden and the waters can still be accessed.

5. Marina Barrage

Slightly farther out is the Marina Barrage, which provides bigger groups of visitors with an open space to set up picnic mats and watch the display from a distance.

Ideal for families, this spot can be reached by travelling to Gardens by the Bay MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line and following the signs pointing to the barrage.

6. Outdoor terraces of Funan mall

Though a little detached from the action at the Padang, the outdoor terraces of Funan mall allow people to watch the fireworks from a clear vantage point.

They include the urban farm at level seven of the mall, which can be accessed via lift lobby A, and the roof garden at level R that can be accessed via lift lobby B.

7. Esplanade

Another option closer to the waters is Esplanade, where you can stand near the outdoor theatre to get an unobstructed view of the area.

What else to look out for in the skies

Fireworks are not the only thing to watch out for – the Republic of Singapore Air Force attack helicopters will be part of the NDP dynamic display for the first time at the Padang.

From 5.45pm to 6.50pm on Aug 9, the public can look forward to catching 14 aircraft in the sky during the celebration, including a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, four Apache and three Chinook helicopters, and six F-16 jets.

A Chinook helicopter will fly over the Padang for the state flag fly-past after 6.45pm, during the singing of the National Anthem.

The fighter jets will then perform a bomb burst at around 6.50pm as they approach the Padang from the south after the National Anthem, as a mark of respect for and a salute to the nation.

The jets will also be part of the dynamic display, with two of them positioned to intercept suspicious aircraft in a simulation and another two performing a vertical climb to an altitude of 3,000m.

To wrap up the display, the Apache helicopters will showcase an air-sea integrated operation over Marina Bay and the Padang as they approach from the Central Business District.

Getting there

Those intending to visit Marina Bay can use the Crowd@MarinaBay map online to view real-time crowd levels and areas which may be closed at the various fireworks viewing spots.

Available from 1.30pm to 10pm on Aug 9, the map will show real-time crowd levels, areas which may be closed at the various fireworks viewing spots, and the available surface and underground walking paths around Marina Bay.

Several roads and lanes around Marina Bay will be closed during certain periods on Aug 9, and even up till the morning of Aug 10 for some areas.