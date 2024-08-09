A show of unity as the Padang lights up for 59th NDP

This year’s parade was a show of unity, with the crowd a sea of red and white against the backdrop of the city skyline.

As night fell on the Padang, it was bathed in the glow of a concert arena.

Performers waving as festivities kicked off at the Padang at about 5.30pm, in front of 27,000 spectators.

Performers spelling out the word "United" during the National Day Parade at the Padang on Aug 9.

As the night drew to a close, the audience were treated to a 360-degree firework experience.

Hands on their hearts, they stood and pledged themselves as one united people, while around them the lights shone in the city they had helped to build for their nation, 59 years young.

Their voices capped a night of pomp, spectacle and tradition, of hard work and creativity, as Singaporeans celebrated how far they had come together, regardless of race, language or religion.

Joining the audience of 27,000 who had gathered at the Padang were President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, attending the National Day Parade for the first time in their new roles.

Some 7,500 others enjoyed the ceremony nearby at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, with official festivities spilling over to the open space near the Marina Bay Financial Centre for the first time.

To the theme of Together, As One United People, this year’s parade was a show of unity, with the crowd a sea of red and white against the backdrop of the city skyline at dusk.

Festivities kicked off at 5.30pm, when the hosts – radio deejay Joakim Gomez, host and media personality Sonia Chew, actor Ebi Shankara and actress Siti Khalijah – took to the stage to pump up the audience for the night to come.

The format was familiar, but as is the case every year, the excitement and anticipation of the audience was fresh.

The Red Lions parachute team of the Singapore Armed Forces raised the ante when they descended from the sky, among them two female parachutists taking part for the first time in an NDP at the Padang.

Their arrival heralded the start of the parade and ceremony segment, United We Stand, featuring 35 marching contingents and more than 2,100 participants, who had begun practising for this evening about four months ago.

After the last contingent was lined up on the field, the motorcades bearing first, PM Wong, and then, Mr Tharman, arrived, to loud cheers and applause.

Overhead, a Chinook carrying the nation’s flag was a stirring sight as it flew past the parade ground.

Five F-16 fighters then took to the sky for the salute to the nation, with the excited crowd matching the roar of the engines in arguably the most thrilling moment of the parade.

Consisting of four 25-pounder guns and personnel loaded on a raft, the presidential gun salute sailed around the Marina Basin, covering a 5.87km route, its longest ever.

Stopping near the Esplanade to fire 21 times as the President inspected the contingents, the presidential gun salute is the nation’s highest honour.

The parade had other firsts. For the first time, to commemorate 40 years of Total Defence, a dynamic defence display was brought to the parade at the Padang.

Simulated attacks thwarted by man and machine from various segments of Singapore’s defence arsenal ensured the crowd’s attention never wavered from the Padang stage.

Amid a display filled with high-octane music and pyrotechnics, the contingents made their way through the spectator stands, while the excited audience took close up photos.

Then, as night fell on the Padang, it was bathed in the glow of a concert arena, as the LED wristbands given to each audience member lit up, marking the start of the show segment.

This segment featured 12 artistes and over 3,000 performers, including singers Amni Musfirah and shazza, multidisciplinary artist weish and cellist Olivia Chuang, who were among those performing at an NDP for the first time.

Celebrating the things that make Singapore, Singapore, the show paid tribute to the pioneer generation, ordinary workers, and the nation’s love of food.

But there were introspective moments too, in a poignant nod to individuals who go above and beyond to lift their communities.

And what’s a National Day Parade without a song? Singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, of local band The Sam Willows fame, drew loud cheers and applause when he took to the stage and performed the NDP 2024 theme song, Not Alone, for which he wrote the lyrics.

As the night drew to a close, after the pledge was recited and a rousing National Anthem sung, the audience were treated to a 360-degree firework experience.

Surrounded by fireworks launched from Marina Bay and the Padang, as well as from the neighbouring Adelphi building, spectators could be seen whipping out their phones for selfies. With the Marina Bay skyline blazing brightly as the backdrop, those images would seal the memories of the NDP for years to come.