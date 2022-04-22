Can a non-fully vaccinated person dine out from April 26?

Although VDS applies at F&B establishments, they will no longer need to conduct vaccination status checks for their customers.

From Tuesday (April 26), vaccinated-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) that restrict entry to individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be removed from most settings.

Here's what will change:

Q: Where will VDS apply?

A: VDS will still apply to three higher-risk settings. These are events with more than 500 participants at any one time and nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities. It also includes food and beverage (F&B) establishments, such as restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres.

These settings are assessed to pose higher risks of transmission due to factors such as large crowds and unmasked activities.

Q: Will I still need to use my TraceTogether (TT) mobile app or token for entry checks?

A: Most venues will also no longer require the public to check in using the TT app or token. The exceptions are larger events with more than 500 participants at any one time and certain nightlife establishments, where VDS checks are still required at entry.

Although VDS also applies at F&B establishments, they will no longer need to conduct vaccination status checks for their customers. This is already the case for hawker centres and coffee shops.

Instead, the onus will be on the patrons to abide by the rules.

Q: Does this mean that I can dine out with an unvaccinated person?

A: No, VDS still applies to F&B establishments. Random spot checks will continue to ensure that only fully vaccinated persons are dining in F&B establishments.

Q: What about group sizes, safe distancing, and mask-wearing rules at F&B establishments?

A: In line with new community safe management measures from April 26, group size will no longer be limited. This means the current cap of 10 people will be lifted.

As group size limits are lifted, safe distancing will no longer be required between individuals or between groups, including at F&B establishments.

Mask-wearing will continue to be required in indoor settings when people leave their homes, including on public transport.

Mask-wearing will remain optional in outdoor settings, although individuals are encouraged to exercise caution.