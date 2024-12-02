Pets will be allowed at outdoor dining areas from Jan 1

Now, eateries with ORAs can welcome four-legged guests without extra paperwork, as long as they don't serve pet food.

Pawrents will soon be able to enjoy meals at outdoor refreshment areas (ORAs) with their furkids.

From Jan 1, 2025, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will no longer require restaurants with ORAs to obtain a special “pet café” licence to allow pets, provided they do not serve pet food.

This change will benefit an estimated 40 food businesses annually and is part of the SFA's ongoing review of food safety regulations.

While this opens up exciting possibilities for pet owners, there are some limitations.

Pets will remain prohibited inside enclosed dining areas and hawker centres, which the SFA considers communal spaces that pose specific challenges in managing pet-related hygiene.

Restaurants embracing this pet-friendly policy will need to follow SFA guidelines, including displaying clear signage about pet-friendly zones and providing easy access to handwashing facilities and sanitisers. These measures aim to maintain hygiene standards and ensure a pleasant dining experience for all patrons.

For those hoping to treat their pets to a special meal alongside their own, the pet café licence will still be required for establishments serving both human and pet food. This is due to the increased risk of cross-contamination associated with handling both human and animal food.

This policy change offers restaurants a chance to cater to pet owners, potentially expanding their customer base.

The latest move by SFA is expected to further diversify Singapore's dining options, creating a more inclusive environment for pet owners.