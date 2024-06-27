 Canadian tourist says Singapore's expensiveness justified, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Canadian tourist says Singapore's expensiveness justified

This was Ms Alina Mcleod's second visit to Singapore.PHOTO: ALINA MCLEOD/YOUTUBE
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 27, 2024 10:11 am

Canadian tourist Alina Mcleod said in her video that Singapore is "extremely expensive" but it is to her one of the few places that "justify being this expensive.

In her June 20 YouTube video, which has been viewed more than 37,000 times, Ms Mcleod shows how she manages to keep her expenses in Singapore to less than $150 per day.

She paid $43 per night for a bunk bed in a dorm at the hostel Wink at McCallum Street.

For breakfast, she had a kaya toast set for $2.80 – something impossible to find in Canada or the United States.

In comparison, she shared how she paid $35 for an avocado toast and a cup of cappuccino.

She took the MRT to MacRitchie Reservoir for a walk in the Nature Reserve. Ms Mcleod highlighted how the cost of public transport in Singapore is "extremely reasonable".

She also showed the glittery part of Singapore, taking viewers to "spectacular" Orchard Road.

Lunch at a foodcourt got Ms Mcleod excited, from the sound of her voice when she scanned the rows of stalls and "even a giraffe and beer".

She settled for a bowl of bibimbap and a can of green tea, spending $10 for a meal despite being in what she called a "shopping metropolis".

Tallying her total expenses for the day, which included a visit to Future World at ArtScience Museum and SkyPark Observation Deck, Ms Mcleod said $136.20 was reasonable for an expensive city like Singapore.

Netizen @jimross7648 shared that he spent more than double the amount when he visited Singapore about six years ago but "I really enjoyed my time there and would go back in a second".

