Car bursts into flames while entering S’pore

The video shows the car catching fire as it approaches the gantry.

Fortunately for one driver, he had his fire extinguisher on hand when his car suddenly caught fire.

And within 45 seconds, the fire was put out.

Dashcam footage of the fiery incident was posted on Facebook groups Road.sg and SG Road Vigilante.

It reportedly happened when the driver was entering Singapore via the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex, or the Second Link, and heading towards Tuas Checkpoint.

The video shows the car, a modified Honda Civic, approaching a gantry when it suddenly bursts into flames. The car stops and a figure dressed in black can be seen getting out of the car.

The driver, Mr Muhd Suhail, later took to Facebook to share what happened and post some photos.



Calling the incident a “spontaneous BBQ session”, he said the fire was due to injector leaks.

He shared that there was minimal damage to the car, with no “major hits” to the engine, chassis and the recent paint job.

Mr Suhail also said everyone in the car was “doing fine” and thanked God and everyone who had offered their blessings.