Car catches fire in PIE accident on CNY eve, five taken to hospital

A car caught fire in an early morning accident on Saturday involving six vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

A number of videos online show the aftermath of the accident with the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene. A yellow car not on fire looked like a Porsche Cayman.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to a vehicle fire and road traffic accident on the PIE towards Tuas after the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) exit on Jan 21 about 5.10am.

"SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet. The cause of the fire is under investigation," said SCDF, adding that five people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, two taxis, a lorry and a motorcycle at 5.12am.

"Five persons, aged between 19 and 69, were (taken) conscious to the hospital," said police.

Police investigations are ongoing.